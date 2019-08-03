Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.79 N/A -1.93 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.68 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 20.00% and an $15 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 7% respectively. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.