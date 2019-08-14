Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

We are comparing Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 21.19 N/A -1.93 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytokinetics Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 16.64% upside potential and an average target price of $15. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 195.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.