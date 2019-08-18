Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.84 N/A -1.93 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 13.12%. Competitively the average target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 105.44% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 78.8% respectively. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.