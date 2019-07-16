Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.26 N/A -1.95 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.32 N/A 3.52 4.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 66 and 66 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 29.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 80.7%. Insiders owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.