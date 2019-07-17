Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology companies, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.30 N/A -1.95 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 29.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.