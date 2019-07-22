Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.53 N/A -1.95 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.47 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cytokinetics Incorporated and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cytokinetics Incorporated and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 34.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 55.9%. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.