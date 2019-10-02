Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.38 46.44M -1.93 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytokinetics Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 354,233,409.61% -269.2% -47.5% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 79.69% and an $20 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 2.4%. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.