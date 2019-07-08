Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.33 N/A -1.95 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1234.66 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.01. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 212.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.12 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 36.12%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 consensus target price and a 85.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 22.1% respectively. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.