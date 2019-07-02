Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.70 N/A -1.95 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.04 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.01 beta. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cytokinetics Incorporated and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 33.45%. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 39.69% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 63.5%. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.