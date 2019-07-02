Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.08 N/A -1.95 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and BioLineRx Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 37.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 3.46% are BioLineRx Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% BioLineRx Ltd. -4.81% -12.66% -12.04% -48.78% -57.13% -18.13%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while BioLineRx Ltd. has -18.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats BioLineRx Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.