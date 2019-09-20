Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.65 N/A -1.93 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.28 N/A -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Cytokinetics Incorporated and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 53.61%. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 consensus price target and a 52.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cytokinetics Incorporated looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 82.7%. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.