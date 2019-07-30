Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.26 N/A -1.95 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.45 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 23.15% at a $15 consensus target price. Competitively Alkermes plc has an average target price of $29.6, with potential upside of 26.28%. Based on the data shown earlier, Alkermes plc is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Alkermes plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.