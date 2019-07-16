Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.31 N/A -1.95 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.87 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $15, and a 29.20% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.