Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.41 N/A -1.93 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Akari Therapeutics Plc which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 53.96% at a $20 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 4.9% respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.