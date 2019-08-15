Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.79 N/A -1.93 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.37 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.86%. Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a -10.02% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cytokinetics Incorporated looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.