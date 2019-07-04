Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.60 N/A -1.95 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 34.17% upside potential and an average target price of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 40.2%. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.