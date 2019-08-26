Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.53 N/A -1.93 0.00 uniQure N.V. 61 240.38 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 14.77% and an $15 average target price. Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $82.14, which is potential 54.60% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that uniQure N.V. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 78.8% respectively. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.