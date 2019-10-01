Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.38 46.44M -1.93 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 21.61M -2.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytokinetics Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytokinetics Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 351,551,854.66% -269.2% -47.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 6,483,648,364.84% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 75.75% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 40.67%. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 11 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.