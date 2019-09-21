Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.42 N/A -1.93 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytokinetics Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.65. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Sierra Oncology Inc. which has a 13.1 Current Ratio and a 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $20, and a 53.85% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 66.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.