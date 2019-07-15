Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.01 beta indicates that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.99% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with average price target of $15. Competitively the average price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -16.67% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cytokinetics Incorporated looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.