Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparing side by side

Since Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 21.21 N/A -1.93 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.35 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2 beta which makes it 100.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 14.59%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 387.80% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 61.9% respectively. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.