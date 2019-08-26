Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Contrasting side by side

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.53 N/A -1.93 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.09 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 14.77%. On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 30.62% and its consensus price target is $30.5. The data provided earlier shows that NanoString Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.