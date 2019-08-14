Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparing side by side

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 21.06 N/A -1.93 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytokinetics Incorporated and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 17.37%. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $22.75, with potential upside of 152.78%. Based on the results given earlier, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.