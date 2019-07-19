Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) Comparing side by side

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.68 N/A -1.95 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 15.99 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Flex Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Flex Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Flex Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Flex Pharma Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.8. Flex Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Flex Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 33.57% and an $15 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Flex Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 13.7%. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.