Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Contrasting side by side

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.79 N/A -1.93 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.95 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 20.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 40.1% respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.