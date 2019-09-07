Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Contrasting side by side

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.21 N/A -1.93 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.26 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 27.75% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with average target price of $18. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 395.41%. Based on the results shown earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.