Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 35.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15. Competitively the average price target of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 532.35% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 75.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.