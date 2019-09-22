Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparison side by side

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.42 N/A -1.93 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cytokinetics Incorporated and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $20, and a 53.85% upside potential. Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, with potential upside of 79.40%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 31.9%. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.