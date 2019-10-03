Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.38 46.44M -1.93 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 354,233,409.61% -269.2% -47.5% Athersys Inc. 10,081,122,560.84% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Athersys Inc.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 77.15% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with consensus target price of $20. Competitively Athersys Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 739.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Athersys Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.