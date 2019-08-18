Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Contrasting side by side

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.84 N/A -1.93 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.75 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 13.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15. On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 57.06% and its average target price is $126.73. The information presented earlier suggests that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.