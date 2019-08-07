Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 21.74 N/A -1.93 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta means Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 14.77%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 consensus target price and a 126.89% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.