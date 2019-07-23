Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparing side by side

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytokinetics Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.01 beta means Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility is 101.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cytokinetics Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 28.98% upside potential and an average target price of $15. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 94.07% and its average target price is $36. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 84.8% respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.