Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparison side by side

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.50 N/A -1.93 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.56 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytokinetics Incorporated and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 37.93% at a $18 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.