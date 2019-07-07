Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparison side by side

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.33 N/A -1.95 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.45 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.1 beta and it is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 36.12%. Competitively the average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 58.44% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.