Cytokinetics (CYTK) Share Price Rose While Dafna Capital Management Has Raised Position; Kazazian Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Share Value Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 218,320 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $229.45. About 982,621 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares to 373,164 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 28,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Invesco Ltd accumulated 472,840 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,846 shares. One Trading LP reported 1,508 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Laurion Mgmt LP holds 0% or 31,130 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 543,796 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 291,219 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 18,438 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 20,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited owns 0.17% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 43,844 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 1,451 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 2,066 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 188 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 6.96 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.