Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holder Panagora Asset Management Increased Stake by $937,453; Leucadia National Has Boosted Conocophillips (COP) Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 655561.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 85,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The institutional investor held 85,236 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, up from 13 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 363,528 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK)

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.33 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Move To Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8,172 shares to 3,712 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 175,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,342 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

