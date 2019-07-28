Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holder Dafna Capital Management Raised Stake; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Schooner Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 858,308 shares traded or 72.23% up from the average. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 14.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.62 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10,920 activity.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kilroy Realty Leases 35% of Its South San Francisco Development Project Four Months After Construction Commencement – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data For Reldesemtiv Presented at the 2019 Annual Cure SMA Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cytokinetics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CYTK – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Piled On This Stock Right Before Its 30% Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Pdt Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 63,431 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co invested in 10,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 28,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 84,399 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 12,700 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 595,081 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,508 shares. Amer International Gru Incorporated owns 35,768 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) or 44,463 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 188 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares to 373,164 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,558 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in May – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Iron Mountain a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Has All Of The Ingredients Of Something Special – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.