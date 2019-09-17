Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holder Bvf Has Upped Its Holding; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Steelcase (SCS) Holding by $2.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 5.18 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.24M, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 175,474 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 155,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 658,469 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26 million, down from 814,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 190,476 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 65,584 shares to 487,760 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.43 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsr accumulated 807 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 1.35M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 251,628 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Llc holds 0.16% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 31,271 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Co holds 0% or 12,777 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1,137 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 263,013 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 55,600 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 285,673 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 28,699 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 248,371 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CYTK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.88 million shares or 6.78% more from 36.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Llc invested in 754,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 9,994 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 329,825 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 322,560 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,846 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.07% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 301,964 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 607,000 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 73,431 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 43,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 53,694 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 3,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 12,774 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 177,031 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 291,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).