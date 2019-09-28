CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shorts Decreased By 2.62%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) had a decrease of 2.62% in short interest. SWKS’s SI was 6.09M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.62% from 6.26M shares previously. With 2.11 million avg volume, 3 days are for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s short sellers to cover SWKS’s short positions. The SI to Skyworks Solutions Inc’s float is 3.51%. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.80 million shares traded or 52.82% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Analysts expect CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CytoDyn Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.34. About 181,520 shares traded. CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company has market cap of $128.10 million. The Company’s lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 11.79% above currents $77.47 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.30 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

