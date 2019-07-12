CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 56 7.85 N/A 0.45 138.60 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.33 N/A 2.32 9.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CyrusOne Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CyrusOne Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CyrusOne Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CyrusOne Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CyrusOne Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

CyrusOne Inc. has a 3.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60.78. Competitively PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $22.2, with potential downside of -1.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CyrusOne Inc. seems more appealing than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. 3.91% 8.24% 13.25% 13.52% 14.02% 17.68% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. was more bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.