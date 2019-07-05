CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 55 7.89 N/A 0.45 138.60 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 33.31 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see CyrusOne Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CyrusOne Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that CyrusOne Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CyrusOne Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CyrusOne Inc. has a 1.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60.78. Competitively Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential downside of -7.52%. The data provided earlier shows that CyrusOne Inc. appears more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. 3.91% 8.24% 13.25% 13.52% 14.02% 17.68% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.12% 0.87% 1.06% 5.34% 0.62% 11.74%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. was more bullish than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.