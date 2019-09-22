CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

We are contrasting CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 61 9.71 N/A 0.45 127.84 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.72 N/A 0.13 89.07

Table 1 highlights CyrusOne Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CyrusOne Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CyrusOne Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CyrusOne Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

CyrusOne Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Gladstone Land Corporation on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CyrusOne Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$71.13 is CyrusOne Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CyrusOne Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.6%. CyrusOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 10% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Land Corporation

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.