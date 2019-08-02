CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

Since CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 56 7.89 N/A 0.45 127.84 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.88 N/A 0.39 35.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CyrusOne Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than CyrusOne Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CyrusOne Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CyrusOne Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CyrusOne Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

CyrusOne Inc. has a -3.55% downside potential and an average target price of $60.78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CyrusOne Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.4%. Insiders held 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.