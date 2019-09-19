CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Touches $75.56 High on Sep, 19; Starbucks Has 0.79 Sentiment

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 459 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 579 sold and reduced their equity positions in Starbucks Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 807.59 million shares, down from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Starbucks Corp in top ten positions increased from 52 to 60 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 536 Increased: 338 New Position: 121.

The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) reached all time high today, Sep, 19 and still has $79.34 target or 5.00% above today’s $75.56 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.55B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $79.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $427.65M more. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 263,467 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.08 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 32.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 18.71% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation for 9.43 million shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.74 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68.67’s average target is -9.12% below currents $75.56 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. UBS downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Friday, August 2 report.

