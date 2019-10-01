CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Reaches $78.56 After 9.00% Down Move; PHAROL SGPS SA ORDINARY SHARES PORTUGAL (PHRZF) Shorts Down By 16.94%

PHAROL SGPS SA ORDINARY SHARES PORTUGAL (OTCMKTS:PHRZF) had a decrease of 16.94% in short interest. PHRZF’s SI was 221,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.94% from 266,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 373,186 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINEThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $8.89 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $71.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CONE worth $800.28M less.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is -9.46% below currents $78.56 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS downgraded the shares of CONE in report on Thursday, June 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.89 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.74 million for 22.07 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.