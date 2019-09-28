CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) EPS Estimated At $0.89; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut By $2.29 Million Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holding

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.66% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. CONE’s profit would be $100.74 million giving it 21.81 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, CyrusOne Inc.’s analysts see -1.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 4.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 592,300 shares with $45.96 million value, down from 622,000 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $25.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.06 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CyrusOne Data Centers in Northern Virginia Qualify for Tax Incentives – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is -8.37% below currents $77.63 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $7200 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 2,578 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4,534 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 0.18% or 176,580 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 16.22M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 369,082 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 418,172 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 3,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 6,464 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 128,741 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fagan Associate Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 4,505 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 1.69 million shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover August delinquency and charge-off rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 12.05% above currents $81.51 stock price. Discover Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, April 4. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.29% stake. 439,911 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. Pitcairn owns 5,085 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Covington stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.06% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 321,252 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 240,612 shares. 19,790 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Hrt Finance Ltd Llc holds 20,111 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 1,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 0.14% or 2,910 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 1.02 million shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.19% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. 4,963 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.55M shares.