CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) EPS Estimated At $0.81; Superior Energy Services (SPN)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. CONE’s profit would be $91.67 million giving it 18.42 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, CyrusOne Inc.’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 216,332 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS

Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 92 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 79 sold and reduced stakes in Superior Energy Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 149.72 million shares, down from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Superior Energy Services Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Among 8 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CyrusOne had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of CONE in report on Monday, February 25 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It has a 134.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. $99,901 worth of stock was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $199,436 was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 796,771 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $216.04 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.