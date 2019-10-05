CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 74 5.09 111.98M 0.45 127.84 STORE Capital Corporation 37 6.45 209.98M 0.84 40.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CyrusOne Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation. STORE Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CyrusOne Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CyrusOne Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 152,043,448.74% 2.1% 0.9% STORE Capital Corporation 565,222,072.68% 5.7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that CyrusOne Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. STORE Capital Corporation’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CyrusOne Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$70.1 is CyrusOne Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -9.37%. On the other hand, STORE Capital Corporation’s potential downside is -2.76% and its consensus target price is $37. Based on the data given earlier, STORE Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than CyrusOne Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyrusOne Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.6% respectively. CyrusOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. has weaker performance than STORE Capital Corporation

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats CyrusOne Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.