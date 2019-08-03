CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Comparing side by side

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 56 7.89 N/A 0.45 127.84 Seritage Growth Properties 43 12.18 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CyrusOne Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that CyrusOne Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Seritage Growth Properties has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CyrusOne Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

CyrusOne Inc. has a -3.55% downside potential and an average target price of $60.78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. was less bullish than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seritage Growth Properties.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.