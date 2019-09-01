CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CyrusOne Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CyrusOne Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.10% 0.90% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CyrusOne Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. N/A 58 127.84 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

CyrusOne Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio CyrusOne Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CyrusOne Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

$64 is the average target price of CyrusOne Inc., with a potential downside of -12.88%. The potential upside of the rivals is 30.06%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, CyrusOne Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CyrusOne Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

CyrusOne Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, CyrusOne Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CyrusOne Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors CyrusOne Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.